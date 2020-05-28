Magnus Carlsen is annoyed that Hikaru Nakamura can be considered a rival of his level in fast chess. And also that it does the competition in the exhibitions of both in social networks. His degree of motivation to beat the American in the semifinal of the fast online tournament Lindores Abbey is, therefore, very high. And very effective, at the moment, because the Norwegian has won 3-0 the first of the three duels planned. In the other tie, the Russian Dánil Dúbov leads (2.5-1.5) over the Chinese Liren Ding. The second sleeve is disputed this Friday.

This time, the world champion has not risked or innovated. His three victories have been three very professional, technically impeccable tasks, more typical of the Carlsen of a few years ago than the current one. First round: The Scandinavian comes out of the opening with the pair of bishops in a dynamic position and turns them into victory like a machine. Second: Nakamura does not break the center when he should, Carlsen achieves a clear advantage and transforms it into the second point without concessions to the gallery. Third: the American, under the urgent need to win, risks a lot with Black; Carlsen finds the right combination for a clear advantage, and it’s over.

The explanation for why Carlsen gives the impression that a lot is being played in this fast tournament is as long as it is spicy, and it can be summed up in that both compete not only on the board but also in the networks to gain the greatest possible popular fervor. Carlsen owns 16% of the shares of the Play Magnus group (which a few months ago raised investments worth 12.5 million euros), to which the virtual club Chess24, organizer of Lindores Abbey and of the entire circuit of fast tournaments by internet that is named after the champion. Nakamura is much more closely linked to the leading virtual club for years, Chess.com.

enlarge photo

Hikaru Nakamura, during a conference at the Gibraltar Festival 2019 John Saunders / Gibraltar Chess

Three weeks ago, Carlsen did not want to play the Nations Cup, organized by the International Federation (FIDE) with Chess.com, which published a note saying that the Norwegian had asked for more money than his colleagues for playing it. Carlsen reacted by announcing that, having been branded “stingy,” he will ask for three times more than his normal fee if Chess.com wants to hire him in the future.

Carlsen, who did not play at his usual level in the first phase of the Lindores Abbey – his qualification for the quarterfinals was not clear until the last round – was angry when Nakamura used Chess24 audiovisual material without permission on his social networks. And everything indicates that he is also bothered by Nakamura’s leadership on Twitch, where he has more than 250,000 followers. So the Norwegian went to Chess.com on Tuesday, broadcasting his games live on Twitch, with the goal of becoming the number one quick game in that virtual club, which he was unable to achieve. The last known thing is that Nakamura announces a huge chess competition and other games on Chess.com with very influential stars on Twitch.

In the interview with Chess24 commentators after massacring Nakamura, the world champion was very diplomatic towards his rival – “I wish him good luck”, he simply said – but he marked territory with respect to Dúbov, whom he may see as an opponent in the final because Ding is performing below his usual level. “I see him vulnerable with the black pieces,” said the grown champion.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook, Twitter or subscribe here to the Newsletter.

.