There are days when it would be better not to get out of bed. Levón Aronián probably thought that tonight, after wasting several very good positions against the world champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, on the first day of the semifinals of the Thermostat Tournament, of fast games online. Something similar happened in the other duel to the American Fabiano Caruana against his compatriot Wesley So, who is in a sweet moment. Both bouts end this Friday, starting 6-2, with six other games, but the last two score triple.

“It has been a terrible day, and I have no excuse. It all started with my suicide in the first game. I can only try something heroic tomorrow ”, explained Aronián a few minutes after the disaster. Carlsen, who has always regarded Aronián as one of his most dangerous rivals, was beaming: “I have played very well overall, except in the last game. It is also true that I have touched defeat several times, but always in positions where I had resources. ”

Certainly, the fight was very marked in the first round, when Aronián, after displaying a magnificent game until then that had given him a winning position, did not succeed in defending Carlsen’s counterattack, and was immediately lost. Being defeated in that way by the world champion, just three moves after gaining a decisive advantage, is extremely painful, even for the most seasoned gladiators, such as Aronián.

In effect, the statutory five minutes of rest between games were not enough for the defeated to recover his tone. Smelling blood, Carlsen chose a very ambitious defense with black (the Aliojin), which in tennis terms is equivalent to staying at the bottom of the track, inviting the rival to go up to the net to overcome it with very precise shots. Aronián lacked the energy and courage required to meet this challenge successfully, and he lost again.

In these circumstances, Aronián needed to follow the very old advice of some Soviet coaches: “If you lose two games in a row -or even if you have lost only one- the best thing is to look for a balsamic tie in the next one. And so it was, the third round had nothing special, but Aronián, with black made no mistake, and the tables were signed without surprises.

In the next game the tragedy was bordered. Aronián played very well again and put the champion back on the ropes, who, however, managed to get away, equalize and achieve a clear advantage just when the clock began to press hard. But this time Aronián remained calm and kind, and signed another comforting draw in the anteroom of the two hopeful last games of the day, two points each.

But hope became that tragedy that had flown over the duel for a long time. Aronián, with black, had a clear tie position. But making tables with the world champion when there are only a few seconds left on the clock (and he has three minutes) is very difficult, even for Aronián and with the tie at the tip of his fingers. The Armenian lost again.

That was too much. The gladiator was broken, without any intention, which translated into a great consumption of time in the sixth game, with White: after only 17 plays he had 42 seconds left, for five minutes from Carlsen. The position was more or less balanced, but that didn’t matter anymore. The Norwegian gained an overwhelming advantage. But then, when 7-1 for him was sung, Aronián was able to find a saving trap, the Scandinavian fell into it and had to settle for a draw, and 6-2 on the partial scoreboard.

Wesley So, during the first round of the 2019 US Championship in Saint Louis (Missouri, USA) Saint Louis Chess Club / Lennart Ootes

The other duel was also very marked psychologically by the first game. Caruana introduced, in his ninth move with White, a theoretical novelty as amazing as it was bad – he later acknowledged that it had been “a bluff” – although it is very likely that his game could be clearly improved at some point. The fact is that So accepted the gift material, rearranged his pieces and won cleanly. And, true to his style, I don’t risk anything with White in the next game, so that Caruana felt the pressure of playing against an iron wall. But -this is also very frequent in So’s games- when everything indicated that the tables were about to be signed, Caruana was not fine, and he lost again.

As it happened to Aronián, a tie in the third round would not be psychologically bad, although he played with White; and that happened. Another followed in the fourth, after So wasted a huge lead. And the tragedy also came in the fifth, as in the Carlsen-Aronián match: in a fully won position, Caruana allowed So to escape alive, and then, when he could force the tie, he made a lethal mistake. And, so that the similarity with the other duel was not broken, Caruana managed to get rid of a worse position in the last game.

“I have been ambitious, but perhaps not realistic. And also, he has played very well ”, summarized Caruana. The winner was very measured: “I was very lucky in the 5th game.” And he ended his interview with Maurice Ashley, the inventor of the thermostat formula, with a joke that actually defines the situation very well: “You have made winning a duel extremely difficult, so nothing has been decided yet.”

