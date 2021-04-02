Cheryshev begins to return to the group after almost two months away

03/19/2021 at 18:19 CET

EFE

The winger Denis Cheryshev has started his return to Valencia’s collective training this week after almost two months away from them due to muscle discomfort.

The Russian player participated this Friday in at least part of a training session in which Cristiano Piccini was also present, who had to reduce the workloads a few days ago in his personal set-up plan after the serious injury he suffered last season and who has also restarted his incorporation.

In Granada, not yet

None of them are expected to be available for this Sunday’s game against Granada, nor will the French central Eliaquim Mangala, who suffers a muscle injury, reported the club a few days ago.

For the clash, coach Javi Gracia will recover the four players he could not count on against Levante due to suspension: José Luis Gayà, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic and Maxi Gómez. The Navarrese coach could return to the usual 4-4-2 drawing and the main question is who will accompany the Spanish-Brazilian Gabriel Paulista in the center of the defense, a position for which Hugo Guillamón, Mouctar Diakhaby and Francisco Reis ‘Ferro’ choose.