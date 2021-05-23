Cher’s birthday and we celebrate it with some of her most epic photos

Getty Images

Never underestimate the power of Cher. The woman born as Cherilyn sarkisian He has been giving us songs for six decades, incredible roles in iconic films and even more iconic looks on the red carpets and stages around the world. At the tender age of 16, Cherilyn moved to Los Angeles, where she met Salvatore Bono, whom he married in 1964. Bono was known as Sonny. Cherilyn became the pop legend, Cher. Today turns 75 and we want to celebrate it with some of its best snapshots, pure fantasy.

View Gallery 63 Photos

Advertising – Keep reading below

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io