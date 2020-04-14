The forests surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were consumed by the burning flames of a strong forest fire

By: Azteca América

Volodymyr Demchuk of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service insisted that the situation was under control.

“There is no threat to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the storage of fuel residues or other critical facilities,” he said.

The emergency service said the radiation level in the capital Kiev, which is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the plant, was within normal range.

Several activists, however, warned that the flames were dangerously approaching facilities that store waste.

Yaroslav Yemelyanenko, a member of the public council under the state agency in charge of the closed area around the plant, said one of the fires was 2 kilometers (about 1.2 miles) from one of the radioactive waste dumps.

“The situation is critical,” he said on Facebook.

Authorities said last week they had identified a person suspected of causing a fire by burning dry grass in the area. The 27-year-old man said he had burned the pastures “for fun” and that he had been unable to put out the fire when the wind fanned it.

Police said Monday that another neighbor in the area had accidentally burned trash and set fire to the grass, causing another devastating Forest fire. The man did not report the fire to authorities, authorities said.

The 2,600 square kilometer (1,000 square mile) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the disaster in April 1986 that caused a radioactive cloud to affect much of Europe. The area is practically depopulated, although some 200 people have remained there despite orders to leave.

Fires have been reported in the area with some frequency. They usually start when people set fire to dry grasses in early spring, a widespread practice in Ukraine, Russia, and other former Soviet countries, and often causing severe forest fires.