Cher will feature her own biopic on the big screen

On the eve of celebrating your 75th birthday, Cher has published that he will see the story of his life on the big screen through Universal Pictures. It’s a big effort with the big hitters, and this is what’s happening.

The film, still untitled, will be written by the screenwriter Eric roth, whose recent efforts include adapting ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ the film currently in production with Martin Scorsese in the y direction Leonardo Dicaprio Y Robert De Niro as protagonists, in addition to having co-written the new ‘Dune’ with Denis Villenueve.

Cher’s film will be produced by Judy Craymer, whose idea was to turn ABBA’s song catalog into the stage hit musical ‘Mamma Mia’, and Gary Goetzman from Playtone, who produced both ‘Mamma Mia!’ with Craymer. They will both produce with Cher, who appeared in the 2008 continuation tape.

Roth, who wrote the screenplay for “Suspect,” starring Cher years ago, won his Oscar for the screenplay for “Forrest Gump.” Your ability to find a guide to a story that spanned decades will come in handy here, because Cher’s story spans about the same time. Her career advancement began when she moved to Los Angeles at age 16 and became friends with Sonny bono while he was working for record producer Phil Spector in the early sixties. Soon she was singing backing vocals on hits like ‘Be My Baby’ and ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin ‘. They soon got married and began working together.

‘I Got You Babe’ made them massive stars in the 60’s, and in the early 70’s they became primetime CBS stars on ‘The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour,’ plus their penchant for wearing sassy outfits made them become a fashion icon. They divorced in 1975 and she began a solo career.

In the 1980s, Cher redefined herself as an actress again, starring in films such as ‘Mask’ or ‘The Witches of Eastwick’, culminating in an Oscar for Best Actress for ‘Moonlight Spell’ in 1987. She has sold more than 100 million records in her career and has been an advocate for LGBTQ rights, HIV / AIDS awareness and prevention, among other causes.

Cher first met Craymer and Goetzman making ‘Mamma Mia 2’ in 2018, details of the film are currently unknown. The film follows the path that ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ started three years ago, in the line of taking the lives of great music stars to the cinema.

