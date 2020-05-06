.

Through her official account on Instagram, Cher released a preview of her new musical single “Chiquitita” that will go on sale this Friday, May 8 through all digital music platforms. The upcoming musical project is the first in Spanish by the successful American singer and all proceeds will go to UNICEF to help health workers for the Coronavirus

“UNICEF called me and I said I would donate the proceeds from the song as ABBA did with its Spanish version,” said Cher in a recent interview with Billboard. Abba’s “Chiquitita” was part of the album “Voulez-Vous” which was released in 1979.

The song will be available this Friday, May 8, and the official music video will premiere on Saturday, May 9, in the UNICEF virtual “Won’t Stop” special, an event that aims to collect medical supplies for all health workers in amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a public health crisis that has affected thousands of people worldwide.

“I recorded my part of the video at home and then they sent me the final work with children from all over the world. It is such a beautiful and optimistic experience. It’s great when you can see something positive now amid the confusion we are in, “said Cher in the interview with Billboard.

In 2019, Cher revealed to her millions of followers that she was working on a musical album with new versions of “Dancing Queen” that included a Spanish song from “Chiquitita”, as well as “Take A Chance On Me”, “Super Trooper ”, among others…

The special event where the official video of the Spanish version of “Chiquitita” by Cher will be broadcast will be broadcast through unicefwontstop.org and www.youtube.com/unicefusa this Saturday, May 9 at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

“You’re the best. We love you ”,“ OMG, this is awesome ”,“ You sound really amazing in Spanish ”,“ Amazing ”,“ Singing in Spanish. Incredible! ”,“ You are the queen ”,“ Beautiful song, you are unique. This sounds incredible ”,“ The queen is back ”, were some of the reactions of users on Instagram.

