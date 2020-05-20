Despite the fact that Cher is 74 years old this Wednesday, May 20, the American artist will not be able to celebrate her anniversary as on other occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced her to remain isolated in her Malibu mansion.

In a recent interview with Laura Fernández for the media El País, Cherilyn Sarkisian, admits that in her case, confinement “is not as hard as for others, it is obvious,” he said, referring to the comforts he has, since his Californian home is 1,300 square feet, an infinity pool, and views of the Pacific.

However, he added that it is a matter that “does not stop making me sad”, since the pandemic has distanced her from her 92-year-old mother, who although she lives “at the end of the street”, prefers to call him every day.

“I am afraid,” he admits about the current situation, because “I am asthmatic and my population is at risk. This virus is not a joke, “he told the publication.

Home sweet home! After 7 weeks away, @Cher is now back home! She tweeted yesterday that she was back to Malibu, after almost two months away for # HereWeGoAgainTour’s european leg! by @howell_paulette pic.twitter.com/fur2xETpQu – HAPPY BDAY CHER! (@ SiteCherBrasil) November 10, 2019

However, Cher is not alone, as her 43-year-old son Elijah Blue and his wife live next to her.

Also, the singer revealed that she is working on a new project of which she did not want to mention more details, just as during the confinement she has dedicated herself to recording songs. He recently released his first song in Spanish, a version of Chiquitita by Abba which seeks to raise funds to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I took classes in that language with a young singer from Spain, Maria Moss, who corrected me and corrected me until I did well. I’m a perfectionist, and so is she. I like the result. Spanish seems to me a much richer language when it comes to singing than English, it offers many more possibilities ”, he commented on the single that he premiered along with a video clip that he filmed at home.

Cher confesses that making this song was ideal to start contributing to the fight against COVID-19. This motivated her to launch CherCares, an organization that allocates funds to areas most affected by the virus, such as rural America, “the part where most Latinos and Native Americans live.”

“It is the least we can do, and it is what I want to do now,” he says.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.