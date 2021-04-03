Chepina Peralta, promoter of Mexican cuisine on television, dies

Chepina Peralta, a Mexican cook recognized for being one of the pioneers in cooking programs broadcast on television, died this Saturday, April 3, at the age of 90.

The first to publicize the unfortunate news was entertainment journalist Gil Barrera through his social networks. Later the fact was confirmed by Chepina’s son-in-law, Jorge Fernández de Lara, who reported that the cook died of natural causes. He also indicated that due to the pandemic through which the country is crossing, funeral services will be completely private.

The great Chepina Peralta says goodbye today

Lucía Josefina Sánchez Quintanar was her first name. In 1967, she ventured as a television host with a cooking show in Latin America; At that time, Chepina Peralta reached the homes of 81 million people.

In addition to being a forerunner in formats of this type of programs, the cook became famous for her sympathy and the way she handled herself in front of the cameras, as many television fans argued that the way she explained her recipes was entertaining and of course, very understandable.

Between stoves, pans, and all kinds of kitchen items, as well as television cameras, lights and millions of viewers, the great Chepina explained her stews and shared her knowledge in nutrition, because for her healthy eating was part of her life .

The cook naturally had a taste for cooking, took classes with different chefs and learned about nutrition. His programs were broadcast on Imevisión, Channel 13, Utilísima; by radio on 9000 radio XEW, Radio network, and Radio Formula. In addition, she has contributed countless cooking articles to various media and has authored around 13 books.

Today his family informed that his 90 years, passed away at home, in peace and quiet. They also add that it was a natural death. Funeral services will be held behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Mexico is in mourning

After the unfortunate news that overwhelmed this Saturday, social networks did not wait and from journalists, artists, users and even institutions lamented the death of the Mexican.



