Chenoa shows off her flat stomach and worked biceps thanks to her will in the gym

Chenoa He has not lost an iota of continuity in his intense dynamics of physical exercises, despite the fact that on more than one occasion he has admitted that laziness is difficult to control, since in the middle of a period of confinement he began to use his living room like your private gym. So much so, that in her latest Instagram post, the Mallorcan artist has openly bragged about the visible results of her sporting discipline, which also serves to relieve tension and disconnect from worries.

“Up the hearts! Wanting is power! ” has written with enthusiasm while sharing an image that leaves no doubt about his flat stomach and worked biceps. As expected, the compliments and other gestures of admiration from his fans have not been long in the comments section. “A little movement after torrijas is fine, Cuesta, but fine …” she joked recently to show that her approach to healthy living is not overly strict either.

The great moment that the interpreter is experiencing, finalist of the first edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’, on a personal, physical and professional level has coincided in time with the uncertainty that she plans about her wedding plans with the renowned surgeon Miguel Sánchez Encinas. Just a few weeks ago, the artist acknowledged that both had once again had to postpone the wedding celebration given the evolution of the coronavirus crisis, which is still not conducive to the organization of festive and mass events.