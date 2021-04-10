Chenoa clarifies her opinion about Rosalía after criticism received on Twitter

The singer Chenoa has had to face criticism on Twitter after some of her statements about Rosalía have been shared on the social network, generating outrage among some fans of the Catalan artist.

It all started when a Twitter account highlighted opinion that the ex-triumph gave about Rosalía in an interview this week with Los Prieto Flores.

According to the Twitter account ‘Rosalía News’, “Chenoa talks about Rosalía and says that he likes it, but he hasn’t created anything“Then, she reproduces a part of the interview that has subsequently generated a stir in the social network:” I love it, she is close, she works a lot, she sings, she dances and she has managed to act as a reference and to create something, but I think that it has a fusion of many people. We all come from something. I’m not going to create anything new, “they say in the tweet.

Chenoa talks about Rosalía and says she likes it but hasn’t created anything:

“I love it, she is close, she works a lot, sings, dances and has managed to act as a reference and to create something, but I think she has a fusion of many people. We all come from something. I am not going to create anything new” pic. twitter.com/cUb4zWsf9b – ROSALÍA NEWS (@NewsRosalia) April 8, 2021

“My mother … He doesn’t even know what he said!”, A user said to that tweet, to which the account ‘Rosalía News’ replied: “It seems to have gotten a bit messy, Yes”.

However, Chenoa herself has intervened in that conversation to point out that “here the one who messes things up is you“.

The controversy was already served and the social network was divided among those who supported Chenoa, ensuring that everything was a misinterpretation of Rosalía’s fans and others who have criticized the singer.

Finally, Chenoa wanted to settle the controversy by asking those who criticize her to see the interview first. “Why don’t you listen? I myself will not create anything new, I, because I have references, like many people … It is not worth taking a headline to create controversy. Thank you “, defended the singer.

Finally, Chenoa has remarked that adores “Rosalía and he also knows it “, he concluded.