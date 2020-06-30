Summer has begun and with it, high temperatures in most of our country, where different provinces are on alert for the suffocating heat that we are enduring. Madrid is a good example of this, and while the mercury continues to rise, our celebrities fight it as they can.

Laura Matamoros, Cristina Pedroche or Alice Campello, among others, have shared bikini images on their respective social networks, ready to cool off and forget for a moment about this heat wave that seems to be here to stay, at least for the moment. Chenoa, for the moment, has not been tempted to pose in a swimsuit, but has her own remedy to stand up to the high temperatures.

And what is it, you may ask? Well, your own Chenoa He has told us in the last photograph that he has posted on his Instagram account. And it is as simple and comfortable as take off the extensions, forget about the dryer and wear your natural half-length, with light waves with which, as he confesses, it is « cooler ».