Chenoa, Beatriz de York, José Bono …, the weddings this spring that will have to wait

 

        
        

                
            

        
            
    

    
            

 
 
 

        

        

    
    
        
        

 
    

            
                    
        
    

            
    

 
 

 
 
 
 

        
        
    

    
         
            

 
 

 
  

 Fullscreen

Chenoa and Miguel Sánchez Encinas

Chenoa, on a walk with her fiancé, Miguel Sánchez Encinas

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

Eugenia de York and Edoardo Mapelli

Princess Eugenie of York and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

José Bono and Aitor Gómez

José Bono and Aitor Gómez, who have postponed their wedding until 2021

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton and his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.

4/4 SLIDES

Tell us your opinion on MSN

Indicates an overall rating for the site: