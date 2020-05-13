Chemuyil, paradise hidden somewhere in Tulum.

The Beaches of Chemuyil They have long been considered the most beautiful in Quintana Roo and this Mayan beach is one of the best kept and protected secrets of the Riviera Maya located in Tulum , where you can live new adventures accompanied by your family, friends or partner.

To get to Chemuyil it is only possible on foot along the coast or arriving in a boat, since the coast is protected by considerable tropical vegetation, it has clean and well-kept spaces, in addition to a particularly white Tulum sand. In addition, it also has a medical clinic and a famous restaurant called Marco Polo where you can enjoy delicious Mexican seafood and other Yucatecan dishes at a low price.

Chemuyil, paradise hidden somewhere in Tulum.

But if your thing is to live adventures then Chemuyil beach is your ideal place. This Tulum beach is recognized for being a refuge away from all the noise of the city; It is perfect if what you are looking for is to disconnect from the world and enjoy its calm atmosphere.

Its half moon around the coast and its turquoise waters make Chemuyil beach ideal for snorkeling or swimming without much risk since it is shallow. It has amenities for camping, eating, fishing or just having a few days of relaxation and rest with your friends, family or partner.

Sure you are interested: Cancun; He arrives from work and discovers his partner abusing his five-year-old daughter

Similarly, to the south of this place is a small and beautiful cenote that is worth visiting. In the rocky area of ​​the bay you can see how cold water enters the sea from this water hole.

The best thing we can recommend is that you go directly to Akumal, follow the directions to get there on foot, until you find this paradise. Keep in mind that there are several dirt roads but we assure you that the trip will be completely worth it.

Read more about Quintana Roo

.