Chelsea’s next signing to defend their Champions League title?

07/14/2021 at 6:38 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The irruption of Erling haaland in the world of football it couldn’t have been more explosive. The last seasons of the Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund have been plagued with as many goals as expectations, since each of his appearances has brought with it multiple demonstrations that, instead of promise, he was already a consecrated protagonist, even despite being in the flower of his youth with 20 years.

Rather, this has been an incentive for international teams, since the greatest of the discipline wish to take over the services of the aurinegro. Among them, the Chelsea is the one that is shaping up to offer him his new home at the club level, being that the current defenders of the Champions League They want to increase their power in attack in order to achieve the great goal of repeating the championship.

However, more squads are behind Haaland. Names like Manchester City, Real Madrid Y Barcelona They are interested in having the Norwegian machine present in their respective squads and, although its future has not yet been decided, Everything seems to indicate that it will no longer be within the confines of Signal Iduna Park.

WHAT WILL BE THE NEXT ERLING HAALAND CLUB?

Without further ado, here are the most favorable clubs to take to Haaland according to the quotas:

Chelsea: 2.75 euros.Manchester City: 4 euros.Real Madrid: 6 euros.Barcelona: 9 euros.Manchester United: 10 euros.