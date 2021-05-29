Chelsea would sell four players to re-sign Romelu Lukaku

The team of Chelsea surprised everyone by reaching the end of the Champions League; However, one of the most questioned points since it arrived Thomas tuchel to the bench has been the lack of effectiveness against the frame.

For that reason, several media have pointed out that the German strategist seeks to bring in an old acquaintance, we are talking about Romelu lukaku, figure of Inter Milan, who managed to score 30 goals in 44 games this season.

According to The Sunday World, the blue board would cash with four players who have not had many minutes in the second part of the tournament, while others are dismissed: Hudson-Odoi, Loftus – Cheek, Kepa, Abraham and Barkley.

Lukaku is valued at 100 million euros, according to Transfermarkt; however, it must be remembered that the Nerazzurri leadership plans to restructure to offset some losses.