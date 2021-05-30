Chelsea would renew contract to Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva after winning the Champions League

directive of Chelsea on the Premier League, would renew the footballer’s contract Thiago silva and coach Thomas Tuchel, after being crowned UEFA Champions League champions by beating the team of Manchester City.

I don’t think anyone feels the same as I do about you now, “the club posted on its social networks with a photo of Tuchel and the” Orejona. “

According to information from the sports journalist Fabrizio Romano of SKY SPORT in Italy, the renewal of both after winning the second Champions League for the Chelsea team is practically a fact.

What is said ” . Huge thing about Thiago Silva and Thomas Tuchel! # UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/gbxMOJejTq – THE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 30, 2021

The central defender Thiago Silva will sign a renewal until June 2022 ensuring one more year in the institution De los Blues, while Thomas Tuchel would continue in talks with the board to find out the duration of his new contract.

