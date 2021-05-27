Chelsea would have offered two figures to Tottenham for Harry Kane

A few days ago, the English attacker, Harry kane, announced to the board that he intended to leave the club next season, so several teams, especially from the Premier league, have begun to probe the situation of the forward.

One of the most interested teams has been the Chelsea, according to various English media; however, they will not have it easy, as Manchester City and Manchester United seek their services for the summer.

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Acevedo leaves all the pressure on Cruz Azul for the final

One of the weak points that Thomas Tuchel’s team has had has been the lack of a goal, for that reason, according to James olley, the blue board would be willing to offer two players plus a sum of money.

#Chelsea wants it!

According to sources who informed James Olley The “Blues” are preparing an offer for #Kane which would include Tammy Abraham and #Kepa plus money .

Will the movement take place? pic.twitter.com/t0X6H0DbTi – ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) May 21, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca wants to keep Felipe Pardo and would give players in exchange for Toluca FC

The candidates to leave are the Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa, and the English forward, Tammy Abraham, both with few minutes this season. After the Champions League final, Chelsea could present a formal offer for the England scorer.