Chelsea want to leave Guardiola without his star signing

Pep Guardiola was promising them very happy this summer. The Spanish coach achieved the main objective of winning the Champions League, but he was so close that he knows that his club will try to grant him all the signings he asks for. Without going further, Since his arrival, almost 1,000 million euros have been invested by Manchester City in signings, while ‘only’ has entered 350 kilos from sales. And that for the moment has not spent a euro.

The exits of players such as Agüero, Angeliño (he was on loan at Leipzig), Harrison or Nmecha will mean a greater capacity to undertake transfers, not so much for the money entered, but for the chips they release. In this context, Guardiola’s aspirations go through requesting the signings of Haaland or Kane for the attack tip and the Grealish tip. Well, the English Aston Villa midfielder seemed to have settled on City this summer after flirting with Manchester United in the past, but Chelsea have come across. What’s more, the Londoners look askance at the three favorite players of their rival.

According to Tuttomercato, those of Tuchel are going to try to undertake the signing of the ‘villain’. Your current club is not going to make it easy and request 120 million for his star as she prepares a renewal offer to finish scaring off all her suitors.