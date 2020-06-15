In a summer in which renowned signings aim to be the least likely option, the Chelsea it is unmarked as an exception from before the end of this season. The ensemble chaired by Roman Abramovich The incorporation of Hakim Ziyech has already closed and it is on its way to doing the same with Timo Werner, but the true bomb of the entity would be nothing more nor less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Through the representative of the Portuguese, Jorge Mendes, Cristiano would opt for a last great contract in his prolific football career. At 35 years old, the Portuguese has shown at Juventus to be ready to lead a project of the highest level, and a refusal to renew would provoke the volatility of the options of the Turin club, which would go on to sell Ronaldo in exchange for recovering the investment.

According to Calciomercato reports, Jorge Mendes would have managed to convince Chelsea That this is his great opportunity to get the services of Ronaldo, who should be remembered that he already triumphed in the Premier League in the ranks of Manchester United, and Londoners would present an offer of around 120 kilos for the ‘7’ , at the end of this season.

The Ronaldo’s market value falls in progression inversely to his age, as seems logical, but the attacker has repeatedly proven to be a rare bird in terms of longevity and productivity. Cristiano is still one of the great European scorers, which added to his experience in big dates, vital for a young project like Chelsea, and his media impact, can make him the great bomb of the coronavirus market.