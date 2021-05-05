Chelsea vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League Semifinal Prediction

With the Manchester City already installed in the Champions League final in Istanbul, Chelsea and Real Madrid will jump to the pitch of Stamford Bridge to risk his life to catch up with the Citizens and fight for the title of the highest club competition in Europe, the third final sought by the blues and the sixteenth for the meringues.

The real Madrid is the ‘master and lord’ of the Champions League, but before him Chelsea it does not have a favorable record in the four previous clashes, as the Spanish have never been able to beat the blues, drawing only two draws and suffering two defeats.

Also read: Andrea Legarreta teaches more with a suggestive pose in a cachetero swimsuit

This meeting in the Semifinals meant only the first match in the Champions League for these clubs, ending in a tie in Ida’s match at the Alfredo di Stefano in the Spanish capital.

In other official tournaments, Chelsea drew a draw in the 1971 Cup Winners’ Cup, which had to be repeated to determine a winner, a match that the English won with a score of 2-1.

27 years had to pass for Madrid and Chelsea to meet again in an official match, now in the UEFA Super Cup in 1998, a match that ended in victory for the Blues with a score of 1-0, with a goal from Gustavo Poyet .

That day, Illgner played at Madrid; Panucci, Hierro, Sanchís, Roberto Carlos; Seedorf, Redondo, Karembeu, Savio; Raúl and Mijatovic.

CHELSEA PLAY TODAY! We face Real Madrid for a place in the #UCL final. Come on Blues! – Chelsea FC Spanish (@ChelseaFC_Sp) May 5, 2021

Chelsea vs Real Madrid data and forecast: Real Madrid vs English teams: 17 wins; 15 ties; 16 defeats. Chelsea vs Spanish clubs: 20 wins; 17 ties; 12 defeats. Chelsea have only won three of their last nine European games at Stamford Bridge (four draws and two losses). The home win against Atlético ended Chelsea’s five-game losing streak against a Spanish club at Stamford Bridge (three draws and two losses). Prediction: Draw, Real Madrid passes.

Also read: Cruz Azul and Philadelphia await rivals; when the Concachampions Semifinals are played