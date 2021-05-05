Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Schedule and channel where to watch the Champions League game

Football

Chelsea FC receives this afternoon at Stamford Bridge in London to Real Madrid to finalize the second semifinal of the UEFA Champions LeaguThis Tuesday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, in a game that you can watch on ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2.

The Chelsea It comes with the advantage of having drawn in Spain with a goal from the visitor against the meringues, who will have to be present on the scoreboard in London to complicate the tie.

For Chelsea it is enough to hang the zero to go to the round, remembering that the tie at 1 would send to extra time, while the equal to 2 or more goals would give the pass to Real Madrid.

Chelsea comes to this stage with a better streak than the meringues, as they have achieved 3 victories, 2 draws and 1 single defeat in their last matches; While Madrid, despite not having lost their last 6 games, they have only won 2 games and drawn 4.

