Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Probable lineups of the Champions League match

Chelsea and Real Madrid will define this Wednesday, May 5, the second finalist of the UEFA Champions League in a series that is with an advantage for the Blues after having drawn the tie to a goal in the Alfredo di Stefano field in Spain, so a goalless draw would be enough for the London team to qualify for the Istanbul Final.

The Real Madrid seeks to access its final number 16 and seek its title number 14 in the great competition of clubs in Europe, but for this it is necessary that they score at least two goals, remembering that the equalized one would send the series to extra time.

Also read: Andrea Legarreta teaches more with a suggestive pose in a cachetero swimsuit

For its part, the English team seeks to get to its third final, seeking to win only its second Champions League.

For the match, the probable line-ups for Chelsea and Real Madrid are as follows: Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Pulišić, Werner, Mount Real Madrid: Courtois; Valverde, Sergio Ramos, Militão, Nacho; Casemiro, Modrić, Kroos; Hazard / Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius How Chelsea got here Balance: V7 E2 D1 GF19 GC3 Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6) Quarter-finals: 2-1 against Porto Round of 16: 3-0 against Atlético Group E: first Real Madrid Balance: W6 D3 L2 F19 A12 Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6) Quarter-finals: 3-1 against Liverpool Eighth-finals: 4-1 against Atalanta Group B: first

Read also: Liga MX: Predictions for the Repechage of the Clausura 2021; favorites to go to Liguilla