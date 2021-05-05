Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Official lineups of the Champions League match

Real Madrid visit Chelsea from England at Stamford Bridge to define the second finalist of the UEFA champions league where the Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and company, which easily surpassed the PSG French with an aggregate score of 4-1, so they are already thinking about the Istanbul Final on May 29.

Blues and meringues will not save anything this Wednesday in London and will use the best men they have available to face the most important game until this stage of the season in a series where the English have a hand for the goal scored away in the Alfredo Say Stefano.

Madrid have to score at least one goal at Stamford Bridge to have a chance of eliminating Chelsea, a club that is only seeking its third Champions League final, while the meringues want to reach their 16th final in European competition.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid official lineups: CHELSEA FC: 16 Mendy (PO) 2 Rüdiger 4 A. Christensen 5 Jorginho 6 Thiago Silva 7 Kanté 11 Werner 19 Mount 21 Chilwell 28 Azpilicueta (C) 29 Havertz

REAL MADRID:

1 Courtois 3 Militao 4 Sergio Ramos 6 Nacho 7 Hazard 8 Kroos 9 Benzema 10 Modric 14 Casemiro 20 Vinicius 23 Mendy SCORES WITH WHICH REAL MADRID OR CHELSEA ADVANCE: Real Madrid: Any win or draw of 2 or more goals. The tie at 1 sends to extra time. Chelsea: Any win or scoreless draw. The tie at 1 sends to extra time. HOW THEY GOT HERE

CHELSEA FC

Balance: V7 E2 D1 GF 19 GC 3 Top scorer: Olivier Giroud (6) Quarter-finals: 2-1 against Porto Eighth-finals: 3-0 against Atlético Group E: first

REAL MADRID

Balance: W6 D3 L2 GF 19 GC12 Top scorer: Karim Benzema (6) Quarter-finals: 3-1 against Liverpool Eighth-finals: 4-1 against Atalanta Group B: first

