Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Goal by Timo Werner in the Champions League match

Real Madrid visit Stanford Bridge in the battle of the semifinals of the Champions League and the Chelsea team already take the lead on the scoreboard and are also ahead on aggregate thanks to the goal of Timo Werner, which puts Real Madrid in search of the comeback.

The goal fell in the 27th minute of the first half after a play in which Christian Pulisic took a shot over the goalkeeper and after hitting the crossbar, Werner only had to push him with his head.

With this goal, now it is Real Madrid who must propose on the pitch and need to score one goal to force extra time and two to turn the scoreboard.

It is worth mentioning that they had already disallowed a goal from Werner out of place.

