Chelsea vs Porto: Official lineups of the Champions League match

Chelsea Y Porto They will dispute a place in the semifinals of the Champions League with a match that may be a formality for the English, thanks to the 0-2 in the first leg, and a miracle for the Portuguese, with an almost impossible comeback

Those of Thomas tuchel They tied the crossing well in the first leg, with goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, and they will want to secure their first place in the semifinals in seven years on the same stage of the first leg, Sevilla’s Sánchez Pizjuán.

Porto will face the quarterfinal return with their gala eleven, since in the first leg they could not count on either their reference center midfielder, the Portuguese international Sérgio Oliveira, or the Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi.

If in the first leg the Porto team ended the match with the feeling of having received too much punishment for their lack of aim and defensive errors, with Oliveira and Taremi their scoring ability is exponential.

ALIGNMENTS:

Chelsea 2 Rüdiger 5 Jorginho 6 Thiago Silva 7 Kanté 10 Pulišić 19 Mount 21 Chilwell 24 James 28 Azpilicueta (C) 29 Havertz Porto 1 Marchesín (PO) 3 Pepe (C) 8 Uribe 11 Marega 12 Zaidu 16 Grujić 17 Corona 18 Manafá 19 Mbemba 25 Otávio 27 Sérgio Oliveira

