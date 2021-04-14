Chelsea vs Porto: Goal by Mehdi Taremi in the Champions League match

The Dragons of Jesus Manuel “Tecatito“Corona seek to advance to the next stage of the UEFA champions league, after an adverse result against Chelsea in the first leg, after losing 2 goals to zero.

Near the end of the match, Mehdi Taremi scored a great goal, after a great overflow on the right wing, the Iranian did not think twice and turned on the scissors ball, to leave Mendy standing.

The goal of the Porto footballer came late, because at 94 minutes, it was of little help, Jesús Manuel Corona and the Dragons were one goal away from sending the game to the stoppage

#UCL | BUT WHAT A GREAT GOAL FOR GOD! Mehdi Taremi scores 0-1 but 2-1 against global, to be eliminated the goal of the honor and also of the date. pic.twitter.com/HHqtbOEmAH – In the VAR (@EnElVar) April 13, 2021

