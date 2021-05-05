Chelsea vs Madrid: The words of Zinedine Zidane after being eliminated from the Champions League

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, acknowledged Chelsea’s superiority and stated that they “deserved to go to the final” of the Champions League.

“Chelsea have deserved the tie, we have tried but in the end they have deserved to go to the final,” said the Madrid coach in Vamos.

“We have lacked to be more forceful at the top, we have not had chances to score a goal and it is complicated because they have had their chances. I am very proud of my players, happy with what we did in the ‘Champions’ and now it’s time to rest and think about the League, “he added.

Zidane defended that all the players on his team who participated in the match were in good condition to do so, on the day that Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde returned, lacking competition rhythm.

“The players were prepared to play for ninety minutes or more. We can be very proud of them because they have tried, they have come this far, one step away from the final. Chelsea played a great game and we must congratulate them,” he said.

“Now we are not happy, the players when they lose a game and more a semifinal cannot be happy. It is a hard moment, but tomorrow we will prepare a new game again,” he said.

