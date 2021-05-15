Chelsea vs Leicester City: Fans explode against VAR in the FA Cup

Football

Leicester City continues to write chapters of glory in the highest category in England football, by beating Chelsea by the slightest difference and thus managing to lift the first FA Cup in its history.

Despite the great achievement of the Foxes’ team, the refereeing has once again become the protagonists of a game, being a factor in the score against the blues and with the help of the VAR.

Leicester City scored the winning goal in a play that started in a recovery in the first third of the field with the hand and despite this, the referee Michael Oliver he accepted the goal and in the final part, he annulled Chelsea’s goal for an offside, being confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Internet users did not wait, making the VAR tool a trend in social networks due to the controversial plays against the blues.