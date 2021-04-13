Chelsea vs FC Porto: ‘Tecatito’ Corona will try to break Edouard Mendy’s unbeaten streak

Tonight the FC Porto will try to do a feat to advance to the semifinals of the Champions League, which they have not stepped on since the 2003-2004 season, an edition in which they emerged champions under the command of José Mourinho.

However, they will not have it easy at all, since they will have to break the unbeaten streak that the Chelsea goalkeeper has, Edouard Mendy, who has only conceded one goal in the entire tournament.

Mendy arrived this season after Kepa’s loss of play and quickly took over the starting job under Frank Lampard. According to BeSoccer, Mnedy is the second goalkeeper with the most minutes without conceding a goal in the history of the Champions League.

The former Stade Rennes goalkeeper finds himself a match to match the mark of Jens Lehmann, who has the, best record in the history of the tournament, by not conceding a goal in eight games, curiously, the German saw his mark cut off because it was sent off in the final against Barcelona in 2005/06.