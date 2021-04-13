Chelsea vs FC Porto: Schedule and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match

This Wednesday, on the Sánchez Pizjuán court, the Chelsea will take to the field as a local to face the Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The meeting will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal at 2:00 p.m.

The team led by Thomas tuchel He arrives with a two-goal advantage, in a match in which the London team was not the best on the pitch, but the most effective, taking advantage of the few opportunities that were presented to them.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados defeats Toluca in ‘Hell’ and approaches the Liguilla

For its part, Porto will have to score two goals to send to extra time, considering that in case of receiving a goal, they will need to score three to be able to advance by away goal.

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with Rayados’ victory against Toluca

Chelsea comes as one of the best defenses of the tournament along with Manchester City, since they have only conceded two goals in the entire tournament, so the Portuguese team will have a difficult task. The winner of this key will face the team that advances between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC