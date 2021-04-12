Chelsea vs FC Porto: Possible line-ups for the UEFA Champions League match

The Chelsea will receive the Porto at the Sánchez Pizjuán, home of Sevilla, that due to the sanitary measures of both countries, the match had to be played in a neutral stadium both in the first leg and in the second leg of the Champions League.

Those led by Sergio Conceicao will have the task of marking one of the best defenses of the tournament. The London team arrives with a two-goal advantage, so that several consider the tie to be sentenced, considering that they have a full squad and come from thrashing in their match at the weekend.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados defeats Toluca in ‘Hell’ and approaches the Liguilla

Chelsea Likely Lineup,

Mendy, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, James, Marcos Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic and Havertz.

Also read: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with Rayados’ victory against Toluca

‘Los Dragones’ will once again have Sergio Oliveira and Taremí, two important players in the coach’s scheme and who could not play in the first leg due to suspensions caused in the match against Juventus.

Porto’s Probable Lineup.

Marchesín, Manafá, Mbemba, Pepé, Sanusi, Corona, Oliveira, Uribe, Díaz, Marega and Taremí.