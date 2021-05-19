Chelsea: Tuchel rules out injury to N’Golo Kanté prior to the Champions League final

Coach Thomas tuchel of Chelsea on the Premier league English, ruled out a possible injury to the footballer N’Golo Kanté prior to his duel against the Manchester City, ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

Read also: Chivas Official transferable list of the Herd for the Apertura 2021

I have a good feeling with N’Golo. He said he felt something and didn’t want to risk it. He said he felt something and did not want to risk a muscle injury “, were the words of Thomas Tuchel.

The French coach spoke after the league game against Leicester City, where the French midfielder had to leave the game for change only in the first half, presenting muscle discomfort.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

⚠️ , Tuchel clarified that Kanté’s injury for which he replaced him at 30 ‘is not serious and he will be able to play the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/MjiXZdNhWv – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 19, 2021

The alarms went off for the media and Chelsea fans after a possible injury to Kanté, as he is one of the most important players in the squad of the team considered one of the best media today.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content