Chelsea: Tuchel gives support to Kepa in case he plays the Champions League final

Thomas tuchel, coach of the Chelsea, assured that he has full confidence in the Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga if Edouard mendy does not arrive in time to dispute the final of the Champions League next Saturday against Manchester City.

The Senegalese goalkeeper had to be substituted at half-time against Aston Villa after hitting the post hard. Tuchel confirmed in the ‘media day’ of the Champions League final, that the goalkeeper is improving, but they do not know yet if he will be able to play on Saturday.

“We still have hope in Mendy. He has improved in terms of pain. We hope that he returns to training on Wednesday,” said Tuchel.

Chelsea will hold a recovery session this Monday, will have Tuesday off and on Wednesday they will return to training already focused on Saturday’s final.

“Edouard will play if he is well. We will test him on Wednesday and if he cannot, we will return to test on Thursday. If he cannot play, we have people on the bench who can replace him like Kepa,” added the German about a Kepa who has known this Monday his absence in the list of summoned to the Eurocopa.

About the game itself, Tuchel noted that it is one of the “most exciting” weeks in a sports career and also referred to the two victories he has recently achieved against Manchester City.

“I do not know if it is an advantage, but it is something that we take into account. We won them in a very short period of time and not long ago. In a final anything can happen, in any direction. It helps us, because we arrive with great confidence. We come to challenge them, because they are the champions of England, “he said.

Despite this, Chelsea has just lost three of the last four games, although they achieved the goal of qualifying for the Champions League next year.

“Yes, it worries me, because I always worry about losing matches,” added Tuchel.