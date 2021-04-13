Chelsea touch some semis ‘made in Spain’

04/13/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Arnau montserrat

Seville has a special color for Chelsea in this edition of the Champions League. Spain in general. Sánchez Pizjuán is being the second home of the London team where they will play today for the third time this season. The previous two, momentous victories for the future of the ‘blues’ in the Champions League.

The first against Sevilla de Lopetegui in the group stage. Giroud’s night. 0-4 with poker from the French striker. He gave them the group lead. The second was just six days ago against Porto in the first leg of the quarterfinals. 0-2 for those of Tuchel.

Today they have the third part of a trilogy that, without reading the end, it is possible to glimpse that it will take them to a semifinals ‘made in Spain’. They eliminated Atlético in the second round, they seek to do the same with Porto in Seville and would finish the job if Real Madrid surpasses the visit to Anfield tomorrow and the ‘blues’ do not fail.

Procedure or miracle

Chelsea got oil from the first leg. He asserted his favorite role to squeeze the few opportunities they enjoyed. Porto not only deserved to draw, but was better, but they lacked aim. But football is anything but fair and a Mason Mount ‘deli’ and a Corona bug in the exit of the ball they threw all the work of the Portuguese to the ground.

Tuchel’s team is 0-2 in favor. Two goals away from home. Despite playing in the Pizjuán, the ‘blues’ were visitors and only a miracle of the dragons will take them away from their first semifinals in seven years. Undoubtedly would be a success for Abramovich’s new multi-million dollar project that seems to be greased since the arrival of Tuchel to the bench of the Stamford Bridge.

Porto will face the quarterfinal return with their gala eleven, since in the first leg they could not count on either their reference center half, the Portuguese international Sérgio Oliveira, or the Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi. If in the first leg they ended the match with the feeling of having received too much punishment for their lack of aim, both of them can help to solve it. But from here to work the miracle there is a piece. That is not for not trying.

Probable lineups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chilwell; Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta, James; Kovacic, Jorginho; Mount, Ziyech and Giroud.

Port: Marchesín; Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi, Manafá; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Corona, Otávio; Taremi and Marega.

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (Seville).

Referee: Clément Turpin

Hour: 21:00