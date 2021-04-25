Chelsea: Timo Werner breaks his scoring drought and sends a warning to Real Madrid

A goal from Timo Werner entered the Chelsea in the area of ​​the Premier League Champions at the expense of West Ham (1-0) who beat at the London stadium (1-0), three days before visiting the Real Madrid for the first leg of the semifinals of the ‘Champions League’.

West Ham played the final stretch with ten players for an ugly and hard tackle by Paraguayan Fabián Balbuena on Ben Chilwell. The VAR warned the referee who showed him the red card. Thomas Tuchel did not reserve almost anything against West Ham. Chelsea wants to secure a place among the top four and have a place in the next edition of the Champions League. His rival aspires to the same.

For the ‘blues’ it was enough with the goal scored by Timo Werner on the brink of halftime that left behind David Moyes’s team behind. Collective action by the visitors brought the ball to Chilwell who rode down the left flank and sent a cross into the heart of the area. Werner expected, who beat Lukasz Fabianski without opposition.

West Ham could not balance the situation, which lost almost all its options when it was left with one less player due to the expulsion of Balbuena.

Timo Werner had not scored in the Premier League since February 2021. And he had not scored in the Premier League away from home since October 2020. Today the drought broke. He signed an annotation that can be very important in the fight for a place for the next Champions League.

Tuchel started Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; César Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner.

In the 74th minute Hakim Ziyech replaced Pulisic and then, with the match decided, the German coach began to think about Real Madrid. César Azpilicueta gave way to Reece James and Timo Werner to Tammy Abraham, five from the end.