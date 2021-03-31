Chelsea thrashes Wolfsburg and gets into the semi-finals

03/31/2021 at 5:26 PM CEST

EFE

Chelsea became the first semifinalist of the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday by defeating Wolfsburg 3-0.

Pernille Harder, from a penalty, Sam Kerr and Francesca Kirby signed the triumph of the English team in Budapest, where the second leg of the quarter-final tie was played due to travel restrictions due to the health situation.

Chelsea did not miss the advantage it brought from the first leg. Added to 2-1 another victory, by 0-3 this time. He won 5-1 on aggregate.

In the semifinals he will meet the winner of the tie between Bayern Munich and Rosengard, which will be resolved this Thursday in Malmö. The German team starts with an income of three goals after winning the first match 3-0.

The other two semifinalists will come out of the cross between Manchester City and Barcelona, ​​which the Spanish team dominates 3-0; and between Olympique de Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, who dominate the reigning champions 1-0.

The second leg of that tie was scheduled this Wednesday, but was postponed to April 18 due to several positives in COVID-19 in the whole of Lyon.