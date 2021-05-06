Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel wants to ‘steal’ Marquinhos from PSG

The Chelsea he got his pass to the Champions League final by eliminating Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the blue box has strengthened in defense, something that suffered with Frank Lampard.

Despite having a great defense, the German strategist seeks to reinforce for the following season with an old acquaintance, we are talking about Marquinhos, the Brazilian central defender. PSG.

According to the ‘Sunday World’ newspaper, Thomas tuchel He would have informed the board of the intention to sign the captain of the Parisian team, with whom he coincided in his time as coach in France.

Informa @dailystar: Thomas Tuchel has asked the Chelsea board to sign Marquinhos (26 | ), PSG defender. Despite the rise in level of the ‘Blues’ defensive system. The German coach wants to reinforce himself with one of the best defenders today. pic.twitter.com/Hop72dBUYQ – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) May 6, 2021

This could represent a reunion between Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, who have shared hundreds of games in both PSG and the Brazilian National Team. It must be remembered that it was Tuchel who placed him as a midfielder, a position in which he was key to reaching the final last year.