Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel and his ‘threat’ to Real Madrid

Thomas tuchelChelsea coach said they are “ready for the big fight” that will mean facing Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals.

“We are at the moment where we would like to be for a game as crucial as this one,” the German said in remarks following the 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham.

“We don’t have to be worried or regret anything. It will be exciting. We are prepared for a great fight and I am sure we will need a great performance because Madrid is going to give us a hard time.”

“I am very happy to reach a semi-final with this group,” added the German coach.

Tuchel will be able to count on all his players, with the exception of Mateo Kovacic, who has suffered a delay in his recovery, to make good the 1-1 achieved at Alfredo Di Stéfano.