Chelsea summary and goals

05/18/2021

On 05/19/2021 at 00:47 CEST

Roger Payró

It is often said that revenge is a dish served cold, but Chelsea barely took three days to complete theirs. After seeing how Leicester won the FA Cup final, the ‘blues’ won the particular ‘final’ for the Champions League in the Premier. Undeniable victory despite the final emotion (2-1) to assault third place and complicate the attendance of the ‘foxes’ in the next edition of the maximum continental club competition.

CHE

I READ

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta (Zouma, 88 ‘), Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Reece James, Kanté (Kovacic, 32 ‘), Jorginho, Chilwell; Pulisic Werner (Giroud, 91 ‘) and Mount.

Leicester

Schmeichel; Fofana, Söyüncü, Castagne; Albrighton (Ricardo Pereira, 67 ‘), Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas; Maddison (Iheanacho, 60 ‘); Vardy and Ayoze.

Goals

1-0 M. 47 Rüdiger. 2-0 M. 66 Jorginho (pen.). 2-1 M. 76 Iheanacho.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Azpilicueta (87 ‘), Mendy (91’) / Ayoze (32 ‘), Fofana (82’), Ndidi (89 ‘), Ricardo Pereira (94’) and Amartey (95 ‘, off the field).

Incidents

Stamford Bridge. 10,000 viewers.

Thomas Tuchel’s team stormed out. As hunting dogs, wild horses or use the simile that you like the most. He impaled Leicester, still hungover from their historic milestone, and did not stop until he got the advantage in the light. The 10,000 fans who entered the Bridge enjoyed themselves.

A Chilwell center kick that Pulisic did not reach, another lateral delivery that walked through the area without a finisher, a Tielemans penalty on Werner that neither referee nor VAR punished, two goals disallowed to the German -One for órsai and another because he did it with his hand-, a stop from Schmeichel to Mount, another to Pulisic& mldr; all that happened in just 45 minutes in which Rodgers team did not stop bailing water.

Tuchel’s only bad news was Kanté’s injury, who asked for the change when feeling some discomfort. The Champions League final is on the 29th and it would be a very sensitive loss. Football things, after a first part of the siege, the goal came in the first approach of the second and in the least expected way.

Luke Thomas gave a corner kick and a corner kick Rüdiger scored in the mouth of goal with his thigh. Castagne missed the mark. The resistance of Leicester fell, that saw how Chelsea doubled the rent in the equator of the second half trasa penalty from Fofana to Werner. The VAR corrected the foul that Mike Dean initially whistled outside the area and the central stomp allowed Jorginho sentence from eleven meters.

Tuchel’s men had a difficult duel that they had won after a robbery of Ndidi to Kovacic that Iheanacho converted first in the 2-1. A final tangana between two teams with pending accounts after the final cup spoiled a match that leaves Chelsea with a foot and a half in the next Champions.