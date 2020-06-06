His name had become one of the most mentioned on the pass market, but his story had begun much earlier. In 2013, when I was barely 17 years, four months and 25 days, Timo Werner debuted in a qualifying match for the Europa League of that year that his team, the Stuttgart, I played before him Botev Plovdiv Bulgarian, and in doing so became the younger player to officially debut in the team that today plays in the 2. Bundesliga, second category of German football.

Stuttgart dropped from the first in 2016, prompting Werner, who was already one of its top stars, to join the newly promoted Red Bull Leipzig. That year, the energy drink team was the revelation, reaching the ranking of the Champions, and Werner the championship scorer, at 21. His meteoric rise led him to Mannschaft, where he converted his first goals in Confederations 2017 and then play the World Cup Russia 2018 with the historical shirt number 9.

All these achievements made him a piece highly desired by the most important teams on the continent, who saw Werner (24) as a very complete front, which can play as a spearhead and goal scorer but also share the attack front with a partner from a more delayed position. During the first part of the season, strong rumors placed the German as one of the priorities of the Real Madrid to replace Karim Benzema, but his name would sound in other latitudes.

Perhaps it can be thought that of all the elite teams, the Liverpool of Jürgen Klopp It would be one of the least problems could have in the attack. After all, the lethal trident led by the Egyptian Mo Salah and they complete the Brazilian Roberto Firmino and the Senegalese Sadio Mané also has the Belgian Divock Origi and the recent Japanese reinforcement Takumi Minamino as alternatives. But the demanding Klopp was clear with his obsession: he wanted Timo Werner. However, someone got ahead of him.

55 million euros separated Werner from the Premier, the cost of his exit clause, which expires on June, 15. The Liverpool leadership was hesitant to pay that money for a substitute, and a bulky wallet: that of Chelsea of Roman Abramovich, which has already closed to the Moroccan Hakim Ziyech of the Ajax and saw Werner as a perfect match. The London team reportedly offered him five years contract Werner, who would fly to England in the next few hours to sign with the Blues.