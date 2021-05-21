Chelsea sound out Lewandowski

05/20/2021

Rumors are growing in the German media around the uncertain immediate future of Robert Lewandowski. The forward of the Bayern Munich plans to give a last change of scenery at the highest level in his career and, as reported yesterday by ‘Sky Sports Germany’, the Chelsea He has already contacted the footballer’s environment to sound out his incorporation. According to this information, the ‘blue’ team would have guaranteed him ownership at the attack point.

However, the First League it would not be the favorite setting for the Polish striker. Lewandowski would not have flatly knocked down the proposal, because in case of leaving his intention is to end up in one of the major European leagues Chelsea ranks among the most powerful clubs in England, but he would not have said ‘yes’ either.

The London painting is not the only one that would have shown an interest in Lewandowski. This same week ‘L’Équipe’ pointed to the interest of PSG before the possible departure of Mbappe, but ‘Sport Bild’ ruled out the operation shortly after because the Pole does not contemplate playing in the League 1. His priorities would be Spain and England, specifically in this order.

In any case, the position of his current club is crystal clear. “I have no doubt that he will stay. Who sells a player who scores 60 goals in addition, his agents did not tell us about a possible exit & rdquor ;, he stated on May 14 to ‘SPORT1’ Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. The truth is that the forward has a contract in force until 2023. However, the rumors continue. And when the river sounds, water carries.