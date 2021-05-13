Chelsea presents retro uniform before the final of the Champions League

The Chelsea of the Premier League, presented prior to the Final of the UEFA champions league against Manchester City, which will be their new home kit for the following season 2021/2022.

Through their official Twitter account, the Blues showed off their new clothing, which has a retro design from the 60s and its classic blue color.

“Our new @nikefootball home kit. Inspired by the Op-Art movement of the 60s that became famous in London. The yellow trim, along with a more vibrant blue, injects a youthful feel that we can’t get enough of, “read Chelsea’s Twitter.

With members of their men’s and women’s teams, the footballers modeled what will be the new shirt for the London team.

Chelsea is preparing to face its second Champions Final in its history against the also English team, in a meeting that recently changed its venue and will now take place at the Do Dragao Stadium in Porto in Portugal.

