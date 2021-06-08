Chelsea prepares millionaire ‘package’ to sign Erling Haaland

The European champion, the Chelsea They do not want to settle for winning the most important title at club level, but rather want to mark an era in the following years both locally and continentally, considering that they have a good generation of footballers.

Beyond the success obtained a few weeks ago, Thomas tuchel knows that they must improve in the offensive zone, so they would be preparing a millionaire ‘package’ to sign the attacker of the Dortmund, Erling Haaland.

According to Telegraph, the blue board would be willing to offer 170 million euros more to the attacker Tammy Abraham, who would not enter into the plans of the German strategist before the renewal of Oliver Giroud.

Some media point out that Abramovich’s right-hand man at Chelsea, Marina Granovskaia, would be meeting with the Dane’s father to talk about the proposal he offers to one of the most coveted players in the world.