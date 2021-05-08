Chelsea postpone the alirón of City

05/08/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The aperitif of the Champions League final Finish in disappointment for Manchester City. The Londoners prevailed again, this time coming back with a both in the discount of Marcos Alonso. The game lacked few things: it started rather slow, but ended up taking multiple turns of the script, including missed penalties, goals disallowed and arbitration controversy. Sterling He overtook those of Guardiola in the first half, Agüero missed a penalty on the brink of halftime and Chelsea responded fiercely at the restart. Ziyech tied, and with the open grave game Chelsea was more accurate.

MCI

CHE

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Aké, Mendy (Zinchenko, M.80); Rodri, Ferran Torres (Gündogan, M.70), Sterling; Gabriel Jesus, Agüero (Foden, M.70).

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen (Zouma, M.45), Rudiger; James, Kanté (Jorginho, M.68), Gilmour, Alonso; Ziyech (Hudson-Odoi, M.76), Werner, Pulisic.

Goals

1-0 M.44 Sterling; 1-1 M.63 Ziyech; 1-2 M.92 Alonso.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Sterling (M.12), Gabriel Jesus (M.90).

Rotations in the eleven

Between the rotations forced by the Champions, and the opportunity to test the terrain, Guardiola also had three pure centrals as his rival. Dias, Laporte and Aké They presided over the defense, with Cancelo and Mendy fired into the lanes. Rodri had the arduous task of holding the center of the field, with the help of Sterling and Ferran Torres. Gabriel Jesus and Agüero were leading the attack.

He also introduced changes Tuchel, giving rest to names like Mount, Jorginho or Thiago Silva after the victory against Madrid. The variants, however, did not prevent a tactical battle at the start. Precaution and contact in the first bars, were broken by the local side eslálones de Sterling or Ferran Torres, with the Spanish having a good arrival against Mendy. Meanwhile, Chelsea tried to disarm Pep’s three centrals with a active James on the right-hand lane, and especially with the unmarking of Werner. The German was the first to send a ball into the net, although clearly offside. It would not be the last.

Agüero forgave from the maximum penalty

On the brink of halftime, Guardiola’s men were able to deliver two almost fatal blows to the game. They got the first one right: Rúben Dias commanded a service to the career of Gabriel Jesus, which got away from Christensen on the run and only before Mendy did he give the honors to Agüero. Slow, Kun was at night at the control, but he arrived Sterling from behind to finish the job and push it to the net.

On the next play, City recovered until they stepped back into the rival area. Gilmour knocked down Gabriel Jesus and gave a penalty to Agüero. The Argentine, the man who decided the first Premier in the history of the ‘sky blue’, had the maximum penalty to put another league on track, but he marred it in the worst way: launched to the ‘Panenka’ and Mendy saw the intentions.

Chelsea’s fierce reaction

The save of the goal ‘blue’ gave another life to those of Tuchel, who responded like a storm. He began to forge it with nine Reece James, irrepressible for a Mendy who ended up being replaced, and they made it concrete in time Ziyech tuned himself. The Moroccan, who already scored the decisive goal in his FA Cup precedent, leveled the contest. Between him and Azpilicueta they stole the wallet from Rodri, and ended up punishing with a dry shot from the front.

The game then turned into a fierce exchange of blows, in which Chelsea was scarier. Two more goals were annulled for offside to those of Tuchel, first to Werner and then Hudson-Odoi. Guardiola resorted to Gündogan and Foden. The young Englishman put Mendy to the test, and an action by Sterling provoked Pep’s ire. Almost with time, the blue ‘7’ was shot down in the area by Zouma. The City bench rose to the second, aggressive, claiming the penalty. The play continued, and the VAR did not even review it. In fact, the only thing that came was the coup de grace from Chelsea. With the broken match, the Spanish lane gave the machado to fly the three points to London. The alirón will have to wait. Revenge of the City, too.