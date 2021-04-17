Chelsea – Porto: result, summary and goal (0-1)

The Chelsea certified without problems his return among the best of the Champions after qualifying for the semifinals seven years later after landing at the Port Portuguese, with whom he lost the return match 0-1, although he conceded the goal of Taremi already in minute 93 and without having gone through great difficulties.

The 2013-2014 season was the last of the maximum continental competition that saw the London team in the penultimate round, which had lost part of the prominence they had come to have and which had led them to be crowned champion in 2012. In that last appearance, Atlético left him out of the final and now it could be Real Madrid that frustrates his intentions, as long as Zidane’s men avoid an English semi-final by eliminating Liverpool.

To Thomas Tuchel’s team a correct match and without excessive brightness was enough as in the first leg of a week ago also held at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to enforce the optimal 0-2 that he had as loot and that he was never really threatened by his rival, less ambitious than the duel required, but that at the less consoled himself with victory.

Sergio Conceiçao had warned in the previous one that you had to control anxiety and that you had to avoid fitting in, and it seems that the Portuguese came out with little fire with which to intimidate Mendy. The Portuguese coach only used Marega as an offensive weapon, leaving Taremi on the bench, and despite the return of Sergio Oliveira, he never gave the feeling of being able to break down a Chelsea that is planted in the semifinals with only one goal conceded in the knockout rounds.

With everything, el Porto came out intense and took control of the game Against an opponent who again preferred to wait for their chance on the counterattack, despite sacrificing a key player such as Werner, a substitute, to make room for Mount, Pulisic and Havertz as stilettos in attack.

Taremi opposes Puskás

In a first half with few concessions, the best options almost always gave the feeling of being from the London team, who had two good ones through Mount and Havertz, well saved by the Portuguese rear. An error by Mendy that was not taken advantage of correctly by Corona and a launch by the Mexican over the crossbar were the ones that the locals had.

The seconds 45 minutes they didn’t have a great story either. Those of Sergio Conceiçao started again with more momentum and at least ‘hanging’ balls in the area, and those of Thomas Tuchel always threatening in the transitions. Pulisic missed a good pass from Chilwell from the heart of the area and Manafa quickly crossed again against Mount.

These two occasions settled Chelsea, who was not too disturbed by the entry of Taremi in the absence of half an hour, although the Iranian proved Mendy’s solvency with a header. From there, the visitors controlled the crash without problems and although Pulisic had the victory in his hand in the final bars, the leading role was for the Chilean goal of Taremi in 93 ′, no longer time to look for the miracle and perhaps removing the reason for his coach not to align him from the beginning.