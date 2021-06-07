Chelsea: Napoli and AC Milan interested in signing Hakim Ziyech

The transfer market has begun to move, with Italy being the epicenter for everything that surrounds the future of Cristiano Ronaldo; however, the rest of the teams want to ‘break’ the market with one of the figures of the Chelsea.

We talk about Hakim Ziyech, Moroccan player, who arrived last season in the London box, but never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup. Despite his flashes since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the former Ajax figure had no minutes in the Champions League final.

This would have caused the player to consider his departure this summer, adding that the German would not have it contemplated in his plans. According to CalcioMercarto, both the Napoli As the AC Milan they would be willing to bid for the attacking midfielder.

Goroud’s renewal has complicated things, remembering that the German bets on Mount, Pulisic, Werner and Havertz above him. The ‘blue’ board would not see badly a possible sale, considering that they are looking for a center forward and with Ziyech they could make money.