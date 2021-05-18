Chelsea-Leicester: the champion does not have enough

History is written every day. Leicester, in particular, wrote a very special chapter this weekend: the first FA Cup title in its existence. The ‘foxes’, after four lost finals, finally lifted the mythical trophy at Wembley against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

There will be no one to erase that from English football books. Youri Tielemans’ right hand is already part of the great deeds written in the oldest tournament in football history. But, to this day, his present occupies him in something else: seeing each other again with the ‘blues’ on the penultimate day of Premier League.

Those of Brendan Rodgers arrive in London in the heat of fight for the ‘Champions zone’, aware that a slip could lower them from the third box they occupy today. Chelsea, fourth in the standings, are only two points behind. A victory at their Stamford Bridge will boost them to that No. 3 spot behind Manchester, both of whom have already qualified for the next Champions League.

In addition, losing for Tuchel means exposing himself too much to a Liverpool that is waiting for any opportunity. The emotional blow of falling at Wembley must be overcome with a victory against the executioners cupbearers today at home.