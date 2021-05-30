Chelsea leaves Guardiola without Champions

It’s been ten years and Guardiola still do not lift the Champions League. 3,654 days since Barcelona will win at Wembley at Manchester United. Since then, the Sampedor coach has tried time and again to dominate Europe … without success. Nor with him Barça, nor with him Bayern, nor with him Manchester City. Neither with billions spent nor with dozens of players signed. This time it was the Chelsea who left him wanting. Those of Tuchel they prevailed 0-1 in the grand final in Porto thanks to a goal from Havertz which gives Londoners the second Orejona in their history.

Guardiola He was the protagonist from before the start for betting on an ultra-offensive lineup that could be classified almost as suicidal. Guardiolada, what some would say. The technician forgot about the midfielders with a defensive profile and placed on the handle to Gündogan, Foden and Bernardo Silva, freeing a De Bruyne that made a false 9. The four Spaniards summoned by Luis Enrique they stayed on the bench. The course of the game said he was wrong. Especially when he had to correct in the second half by entering Fernandinho to balance what did not hold.

After the first typical minutes of transition in a match of these characteristics, the first chance of the match came at 7 minutes in the boots of Sterling, the great novelty in Pep’s eleven, after a spectacular pass from the goalkeeper Ederson from 80 meters.

Pep’s nerves

From there began a give and take of occasions that made the more than 14,000 spectators who populated the stands of the stadium get up from their seats every little bit. Do Dragao. The game got fun. Werner touched the goal with a shot that ended up in the hands of Ederson and the Chelsea it seemed to be closer to its goal. That did not like a Guardiola who got nervous on the bench.

However, his team did not catch the fuss from his coach’s band. Little by little they began to possess the ball and they were dominating the game as usual. The exit of the ball was, to say the least, surprising but effective. Zinchenko, the theoretical left back was placed in position 10. And so they began to bother a Chelsea that took the odd scare. Foden I was going to warn, but Rudiger he measured the perfect timing to avoid the goal in the 27th minute.

The game stopped when Thiago silva was injured in an action in which Gündogan he only saw a yellow card that was very orange. Mateu lahozReferee of the match, he used his particular permissiveness so as not to expel the German. A few minutes of pause that benefited the dark blues more. The braking threw the City that he was going to put himself below on the scoreboard.

Havertz, decisive

It was the 42nd minute when Mount, the best player in the Chelsea In the final stretch of the season, he was going to be decisive with a great assist that left only heads-up Havertz against Ederson. The German took the goalkeeper in the dribble and materialized to an empty goal. The movement in the uncheck of Werner He also had a lot to do with everything to end as he wanted Tuchel to get ahead on the scoreboard.

The second part began with a brutal clash between De Bruyne Y Rudiger that left KO and out of the game the Belgian player who left crying. More trouble for Guardiola, who was desperate in search of a solution that would allow him to get hooked on a final that eluded him.

Mateu was right

Mateu lahoz he was also going to be the protagonist … for the better. The Valencian referee got it right in minute 59 when the players of the City claimed a penalty by the hand of James. The Spaniard said no and explained that the ball hit the chest of the defender Chelsea before reaching the arm. The VAR endorsed its decision. Success.

City was desperate in the last minutes with the entry of Kun Aguero, who played his last game before his arrival (presumably) at Barça. But not even so. The Chelsea held and the City was not able to lock them behind. Changes of Tuchel they strengthened a team made to the taste of the coach.

Because the triumph of Chelsea is the triumph of Tuchel. The German coach was inexplicably fired from PSG in December. At that time, Abramovich saw how the team in which he had invested many millions buying players like Werner, Ziyech, Havertz or Chilwell he wandered in the middle of the table in the Premier and many considered him far inferior to Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 duel. Champions. But everything changed with his arrival. He washed the team’s face, gave it an almost impregnable defensive system and after charging the rojiblanco team, Porto and Real Madrid he stood in a final in which he won the most favorite of all. In Paris they still regret the decision made.