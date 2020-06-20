Chelsea: Kanté could leave the club, to be able to sign a jewel in the Bundesliga | Premier League | Soccer

After the arrival of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, the club would go for the Bundesliga star.

Chelsea is preparing in the best way to start the next season in England. Even without finishing the current Premier League, the London team has confirmed two brand new reinforcements for the next league challenge: Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. However, it seems that Frank Lampard wants more and as indicated by ‘The Times’, the coach, supported by Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, would go for another player to complete a luxury trident.

This is the sensation of the Bundesliga, Kai Havertz, who in recent weeks has been on the lips of major European clubs, but his expensive value, has made him doubt about a possible transfer.

In the report presented by The Times, it is assured that the owner of Chelsea has told Frank Lampard that he must do without one of his players in order to continue signing, referring exactly to N’golo Kante, since the high value that Havertz has in the market forces the club to put one of its stars up for sale.

Chelsea paid about 55 million euros for Werner and a little more than 40 for Ziyech, so the tycoon has given Lampard that ‘condition’ if he wants to continue adding reinforcements. Will he let one of his stars go to continue signing?

